Dad jumps out of car on highway in front of kids

PSYCHOLOGICAL DAMAGE: Magistrate Mossop said she is concerned about the children who witnessed the event. Pic: Supplied

THE Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard that a man jumped from a moving car on the Warrego Hwy during an argument with his wife while his children watched on in horror from the back seat.

As a result of the fall the father sustained serious injuries to his head and shoulder, leaving him hospitalised for days.

The Chinchilla man pleaded guilty to contravening a Domestic Violence order and failing to wear a seatbelt.

The father of two was previously ordered by the court not to be within 100 meters of his wife and children if his alcohol level was over 0.5.

The court heard on December 14 the man had been drinking at a work Christmas party that had been attended by his wife and children.

Police Prosecutor Derrick Brady said the family left the party at 9pm and an argument ensued in the car between the defendant and his wife while the two children were in the back seat of the car.

“The defendant was asking his wife to turn the car around and take him back to town, and she did so,” Sgt Brady said.

“While they were driving along she stated he was trying to open the front passenger door, he said ‘I’m out of here’… he took off his seatbelt and booted the door with his two feet before jumping out.

The wife went back to find her husband, but Sgt Brady said all she could see was blood on the ground and quickly called an ambulance.

“Police and ambulance could not find him at the time… just after 11pm he was found at his home address, stating he walked home, he was observed to have a head wound and abrasions to his shoulder,” Sgt Brady said.

“He stated he knew the vehicle was moving at the time and that his two young children were at the back of the vehicle.”

Defence lawyer Claire Graham said the man hasn’t had alcohol since jumping from the car and has a history of mental health problems that contribute to his behavioural issues.

“In terms of his mental health he instructs he has been medicated for depression and anxiety, but stopped taking them a few years ago, although he is back on it now,” Ms Graham said.

“He acknowledged he has an issue with alcohol and attended and completed rehabilitation in 2010.

“He was by his own actions hospitalised for a few days due to his injures, he accepts that it wasn’t a good idea putting himself at risk of serious injury or death.”

Magistrate Tracy Mossop said she held grave concerns for the children who witnessed the event.

“I’m not so worried about him… there were children in the car, absolutely psychological damage (was caused)... the question is, to what extent?” Magistrate Mossop said.

“Hopefully they can overcome it, and one of the things that will help them to overcome it is if you don’t reoffend - you need to stay away from alcohol.

“I congratulate you on (not drinking) and you need to continue it… if you feel you are starting the waver you make sure you seek the help that you need.

“Today I am going to slap you and slap you hard with a fine.”

The man was fines $1000 for contravening his DV order, and a conviction was not recorded.