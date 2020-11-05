Dad in court for kicking in door while drunk on goon

A WESTERN Downs father faced Chinchilla Magistrates Court for committing multiple offences while drunk, including kicking in someone’s front door and urinating on a footpath in front of police.

Gordon Ross Dennis, 43, pleaded guilty to the following charges on Thursday, October 29; wilful damage, and urinating in public.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Derek Brady told the court Dennis was in North Booval in May, when he drunkenly kicked in someone’s door, which was caught on a neighbour’s CCTV camera.

Sergeant Brady said when police arrived they found Dennis 300 meters up the road, stumbling with a sack of goon in his hand.

“Due to his (hearing and speech) disability and intoxication, police were unable to ascertain what he was saying, and the defendant was arrested,” he said.

The other drunken incident had occurred in Tara in August, sergeant Brady said the dad was on a lawn bowls ride on mower on Males Dr, before he was seen by police urinating while facing the roadway.

Sergeant Brady said officers noticed he smelt strongly of alcohol and was also unsteady on his feet.

Peters Criminal lawyer Claire Graham told the court the single 43-year-old has hearing and speech issues, suffers from alcohol abuse, and has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

“He certainly accepts a problem in relation to alcohol, he says on average he will go through two to three boxes of 30 beers in a week,” she said.

“His mother passed away about five months ago, and he instructs his alcohol use has probably been the worst it’s ever been.. he’s started getting counselling.”

Ms Graham said Dennis had an abusive and traumatic childhood as he was placed in a home for children with disabilities at the age of four, before being returned to his mother at the age of six.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told the court Dennis had a long criminal history, some of which involved violent offending, and warned the father that if he wished to be around to watch his children grow up, he needed to get a hold of his addiction.

“If you want to be around and contribute meaningfully to their lives then continuing to abuse alcohol is not going to help you is it?” Magistrate Mossop said.

“You yourself have come from a troubled background so you know full well the fallout in not having a parent there the guide you, to be responsible for you, to love you, to be a good role model – the time has come for you to wake up.”

Magistrate Mossop said during her judgment she would be taking into account Dennis had received suspended periods of imprisonment in the past for wilful damage charges on multiple occasions.

Dennis was sentenced to 12 months’ probation for the charge of wilful damage, and for urinating in public Dennis was not further punished.

A conviction was recorded for both offences.