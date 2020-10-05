Menu
CHARGED: Benjamin Colin Heit faced Chinchilla court for methamphetamine possession. Pic: Supplied
Dad hiding meth in belt meth faces court

Peta McEachern
5th Oct 2020 4:00 PM
WHEN police searched a car they had intercepted, a small clip seal bag of methamphetamine fell from the belt buckle of a father, although he denied it was his.

The Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard police located another baggie of methamphetamine in the cup holder of the car.

Their findings led to Benjamin Colin Heit facing court on Thursday, October 1, where he pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing a dangerous drug.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said the drugs weighed 0.5 grams in total, and noted Heit had a history of similar drug charges.

The court heard the father of an eight-year-old had slipped up after a few years of good behaviour, as his last drug offence was recorded in 2017.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Heit if he valued his life, he should stop using methamphetamine as it caused long term damage to the pleasure centre of the brain.

Heit was convicted and charged $900.

Magistrate Mossop warned Heit that if he came before the court on drug charges again, he would not be receiving the benefit of a fine.

