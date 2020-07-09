Dad flees from cops, crashes car with kids in back seat
A father went to extreme lengths to evade police when he drove dangerously on a busy road and crashed his car, all while his children were in the back seat.
Police first saw a car drive into a cycle lane at Riverway Dr in an effort to pass other cars stopped at a red light about 8.16am on Sunday.
His driving caused another car to "take evasive action" to prevent a crash.
Police said the driver lost control of his car on Pinnacle Dr, crashing into a parked car in a driveway.
Both cars were significantly damaged.
Police arrived and found the 22-year-old driver and his two children outside the car.
They were not injured.
The Rasmussen man will face Townsville Magistrates Court on October 1 charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, evade police, unlicensed driving and fail to wear a seatbelt.
