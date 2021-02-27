Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Dad busted with drug utensils with crystal residue

Kerri-Anne Mesner
27th Feb 2021 12:00 AM | Updated: 12:52 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A former panel beater caring full-time for two of his children was busted with drug utensils with methamphetamine residue.

Frederick Huimiller, 35, pleaded guilty on February 24 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said police executed a search warrant on a Lawrie St, Gracemere, residence on February 3, where Huimiller and others were present.

He said Huimiller had in his possession a recently used glass pipe, many small clip-seal bags and scales with white crystals on it.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said Huimiller had worked as a panel beater for 15 years but now cared full-time for two of his four children.

Huimiller was fined $450 and a conviction was recorded.

drugs rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Humungous grants for Darling Downs and southwest community groups

        Premium Content Humungous grants for Darling Downs and southwest community...

        News Hundreds of thousands of dollars are being spent on community groups and councils in drought affected communities. Find out how to apply:

        Identities of men who allegedly held up Maranoa servo revealed

        Premium Content Identities of men who allegedly held up Maranoa servo...

        News The two men who have been charged with allegedly robbing a Warrego Highway servo...

        Landmark $440m settlement for 2011 flood victims

        Premium Content Landmark $440m settlement for 2011 flood victims

        News Queensland flood victims seeking compensation have reached a major milestone

        Repeat youth offenders targeted with ‘suite of initiatives'

        Premium Content Repeat youth offenders targeted with ‘suite of initiatives'

        Crime Commissioner: ‘suite of initiatives’ used to target youth crime