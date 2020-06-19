Dad allegedly punches driver at Macca’s, crashes into café

A FATHER had his bail application refused in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 16 after a series of alleged drug fuelled offences put him behind bars.

Police prosecutor Jess King was opposed to bail being granted to Ricky Lee Tokotaua, 31, who did not appear in court.

Ms King said Mr Tokotaua was facing eight charges, the most serious being the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

About 8pm on May 3 it is alleged Mr Tokotauawas under the influence of methamphetamine when he had a minor collision with a car at McDonalds in North Rockhampton.

The other driver stepped out of his car to see the damage when police allege Mr Tokotaua punched him in the face twice before driving across Neville Hewitt Bridge towards Dingles Café on William St.

It is alleged his driving was erratic and dangerous.

Witnesses described the defendant as allegedly "playing chicken with light poles", driving at them and swerving away at the last second.

He was also allegedly seen driving on the wrong side of the road with his feet hanging out the window.

Police went to intercept Mr Tokotaua on William St. He allegedly got out of the vehicle while it was still moving and it crashed into the wall of Dingles Café, causing about $6000 worth of damage.

The court heard Mr Tokotaua was found lying in the middle of the street, moving his body in an erratic manner.

The court also heard police found a number of used syringes in the bathroom at a motel used by the defendant. It is also alleged Mr Tokotaua was unlicensed at the time of the incidents.

Ms King said, considering his history of failing to appear and likelihood of facing a head sentence, Mr Tokotaua was at risk of failing to appear if granted bail.

She argued there were no conditions that could manage the risk he posed in that regard and should be remanded in custody.

Mr Tokotaua's lawyer Brendan Gimbert said his client was suffering a relapse from his addiction at the time of the alleged offending.

Mr Gimbert said his client was taking his family to Brisbane and stayed in Rockhampton for a couple of days.

"He met up with some former associates who offered him drugs, which he took," he said.

"His relationship with his partner and children is now somewhat strained.

"He is a strong family man and his actions have upset him."

Mr Gimbert argued his client's risk of reoffending was minimal, saying this was "a one-off event".

He said the risks he posed could be managed through conditions.

Magistrate Cameron Press favoured the prosecution and refused to grant Mr Tokotaua bail.

He was remanded in custody to appear in court on June 18, where his matter was further adjourned until July 9.