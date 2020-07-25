Menu
BAILED UP: Police caught a drunk man intentionally damaging their vehicle after a night out. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
Crime

‘D---head’ photographed defacing police car outside Dalby pub

Meg Gannon
25th Jul 2020 3:00 PM
SELF-proclaimed “d--ckhead” Christopher Patrick Moore ended a drunken night out in the Dalby watch-house for defacing a cop car outside a busy pub.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana told Dalby Magistrates Court at midnight on the offence date, police were conducting patrols of the Criterion Hotel, and parked their vehicle in the car park across from the hotel.

During their patrols they noticed Moore pulling the decals off the rear of the vehicle while a woman stood beside him and photographed the incident.

When police approached the defendant, he fled on foot and when police caught up to him, a high vis sticker was lying on the ground beside him.

The cost to replace the sticker was estimated at $250.

Moore told magistrate Tracy Mossop he was “just being a d---head” at the time of the incident.

He told the court his time in the Dalby watch-house had made him rethink his decision to drink.

Moore pleaded guilty to wilful damage to property without consent and thereby causing a loss of $250 or less.

He was fined $200 and ordered to pay $250 restitution.

No conviction was recorded.

criterion hotel dalby dalby court and crime dalby magistrates court

