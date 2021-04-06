D-Day arrives in Rabbitohs’ contract stand-off

With a decision on a South Sydney premiership player looming, a teammate who was squuezed out of his former club has expressed his sympathy.

If there is one player who knows what it feels like to be squeezed out of the club you love, it's Adam Reynolds' South Sydney teammate, Josh Mansour.

D-day has arrived in a contract stand-off between Reynolds and the Rabbitohs with a decision on the halfback's future expected today.

With salary cap pressures for 2023 and rising playmakers coming through the ranks, the Redfern club is only willing to offer Reynolds a one-year extension.

It means Reynolds, who has played 209 games for the Rabbitohs and won a premiership in 2014, could be in different colours next season.

It's a situation not too dissimilar to what Mansour went through last October at the Panthers.

Only days after Penrith's grand final loss, coach Ivan Cleary informed Mansour, boom winger Charlie Staines was preferred on the wing, which left the veteran flyer searching for a new home after nine years at the foot of the mountains.

Josh Mansour has been in Adam Reynolds’ situation. Picture: NRL Photos

"For sure, I definitely [sympathise with Adam], he's been loyal at the club for long … you hope to see it work out. I'm not the only one, I'm sure opposition fans want to see Adam stay at this club," Mansour said.

"It's unnerving and it hurts the ego a little bit.

"It would be hard for Adam, he is cult hero here, he grew up in Redfern, which why there is so much attention around it."

Mansour and Cleary have cleared the air since that fateful conversation and believes, like in his case, there will be a silver lining for Reynolds and now off-contract centre Dane Gagai, who is also preparing to test the market.

"We had a brief chat afterwards, there was a bit of miscommunication. We have stayed friends, I have no bad feelings towards the club or ill-feelings towards anyone. I'm happy to see the boys doing well and I'm extremely happy here.

"There is always a silver lining."

Rising halves pairing, Lachlan Ilias and Blake Taaffe, who guided the Rabbitohs to victory in the 2019 Jersey Flegg grand final in 2019 are considered long-term playmaking prospects at the club.

"They came through the ranks and won the comp in the under-20s. They play really well together, they both train really hard. We have little awards in the gym, they are always winning the awards, especially Lachie, he is a very strong for a halfback.

"But it's their work ethic that has really shone through for me early on, they are willing to do anything. When we have seen them play they have always done well. It's just a matter of time before they get their shot.

In team news, five-eighth Cody Walker and forward Keaon Koloamatangi have been rubbed out of Thursday night's game against Brisbane through suspension.

It's expected veteran playmaker Benji Marshall will partner Reynolds in the halves in Walker's absence. The Daily Telegraph spotted coach Wayne Bennett, Reynolds and Marshall talking tactics during Monday morning's training session.

Jacob Host is expected to be recalled into the side as Koloamatangi's replacement. Liam Knight attended training but did not take part, as the forward recovers from ongoing concussion symptoms. Knights is still 1-2 weeks from being available for selection.

Originally published as D-Day arrives in Rabbitohs' contract stand-off