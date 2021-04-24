Menu
The crash happened at Mt Nebo (file picture)
Cyclist confirmed dead in crash on mountain road

by Rachael Rosel & Danielle O’Neal
24th Apr 2021 6:12 PM
A cyclist in his 40s has died after colliding with a car in the Moreton Bay region northwest of Brisbane.

Police said the car was stopped at an intersection of Mt Glorious and Mt Nebo roads at Mt Nebo when the man's bike struck it about 10.30am today.

Emergency services were called to the scene where the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was taken to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital as a precaution.

The Forensic Crash Unit was on the scene, with traffic being turned around at the intersection of Mt Glorious and Macs roads.

Earlier today, a male cyclist was hospitalised with serious head injuries after falling from a bicycle in Northgate.

Paramedics were called to Ryan Rd at 8.30am where the male person was assessed and taken to RBWH in a serious condition.

