An unhappy customer copped a spray from a popular cycling gear company after leaving a scathing online review.
Business

Cycling stoush: ‘Your review stinks – and so do you!’

by GREG STOLZ
15th Apr 2021 1:46 PM
A popular Queensland cycling gear manufacturer has hit back at a bad review in scathing fashion, saying the disgruntled customer who wrote it literally stinks.

Brisbane-based NeoPro, which makes 'premium quality', cut-price cycling kit, took to Facebook to defend itself after the dud review on Reddit.

A customer said they tried to return a jersey that was too small to the e-retailer but was told it was 'used' and the money could not be refunded.

"It had original tags and packaging and was never used. Complete sham," the customer wrote on the Reddit cycling site.

NeoPro owners Lizzi and Nick Byrne with the offending ‘stinky’ jersey.
"And on top of that, now they want me to pay more money to get my return shipped back to me. No thank you. Just wanted to share my experience so no-one else has to go through the same."

But NeoPro co-owner Lizzi Byrne hit back on the company's community Facebook page, saying the returned jersey was not resalable because it 'stunk of body odour'.

"So unfortunately we had to reject his jersey return," she posted.

Ms Byrne said she and other NeoPro supporters who tried to respond to the 'lies' had been banned from Reddit.

NeoPro owner Lizzi Byrne.
One supporter posted a message from Reddit notifying him that he had been 'permanently banned' from the Reddit cycling community.

"Well, gave my honest opinion on the products and I got banned," he wrote.

"Sounds like someone is a little butt hurt that people disagreed with them. If the quality of Neopro was s. t, do you really think a bunch of people would step in to defend them?"

However, Reddit accused the supporter of 'brigading' - a term used to describe online harassment by a group.

"Brigading is against Reddit ToS (terms of service)," the site said.

"Creating a new (Reddit) account because NeoPro's Facebook account asked you to is not cool."

NeoPro owner Lizzi Byrne.
Originally published as Cycling stoush: 'Your review stinks - and so do you!'

