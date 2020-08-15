Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Tasmanians are being warned about the dangers of cybercrime as new research shows increased internet use during the pandemic.
Tasmanians are being warned about the dangers of cybercrime as new research shows increased internet use during the pandemic.
Technology

Cybercrime warning amid increase in online use during COVID

by James Kitto
15th Aug 2020 7:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TASMANIANS are being warned about the dangers of cybercrime as new research shows increased internet use during the pandemic.

Data collected by EMRS shows 68 per cent of Tasmanians say they and their loved ones were spending more time online since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Crime Stoppers Tasmania chief executive Maria Leckie said cyber criminals were taking advantage of the increased internet use by targeting online users.

"Cybercrime includes online scams or fraud, identity theft, cyber bulling and child sexual abuse material, and with Tasmanians spending more time online, people need to take steps to protect themselves and their loved ones," Mrs Leckie said.

She said, of particular concern was the increased risk to children who are spending more time online.

"The pandemic has definitely heightened concerns, as predators have more access to children online than ever before, through a range of popular apps, games and social media sites," she said.

"Results from the survey, undertaken by Federal Group, show a quarter of Tasmanians have

experienced an increase in online scams since COVID-19 started."

Federal Group Executive General Manager Daniel Hanna said the latest EMRS results showed 63 per cent of Tasmanians had personal health concerns related to the Victorian coronavirus situation.

"Latest results show almost 60 per cent of Tasmanians expect social distancing measures to be in place for six months to two years," he said.

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

james.kitto@news.com.au

 

 

Originally published as Cybercrime warning amid increase in online use during COVID-19

coronavirus editors picks online dangers

Just In

    New car’s remarkable claim

    New car’s remarkable claim
    • 15th Aug 2020 7:11 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Phenomenal boost’: Waratah’s Mack Mason signs with Roma Echidnas

        Premium Content ‘Phenomenal boost’: Waratah’s Mack Mason signs with Roma...

        News WARATAH great Mack Mason will make his return to southwest Queensland as he kicks off with the local boys in an effort to climb the ladder from last place.

        BREAKING: Power Lines down and sparking in Wandoan

        Premium Content BREAKING: Power Lines down and sparking in Wandoan

        News WARNING: Residents are being asked to avoid the area as live powerlines are down...

        Border closures spark fear in southwest farmers as agriculture industry struggles

        Premium Content Border closures spark fear in southwest farmers as agriculture...

        News CONCERN is mounting over the agriculture industry as border closures shut-out...

        Western Downs set for a wet night as thunderstorm rolls in

        Premium Content Western Downs set for a wet night as thunderstorm rolls in

        News WARNING: A thunderstorm inching closer to Chinchilla and Dalby has the potential to...