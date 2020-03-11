Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
COURT: Pierce Simmons fronted Roma Court on a drink driving charge.
COURT: Pierce Simmons fronted Roma Court on a drink driving charge.
News

Cutting off cops busts drink driver

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
11th Mar 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER who failed to give way to police was caught drink driving.

Pierce Francis Simmons, 18 fronted Roma Magistrates Court, facing a charge of driving over the general limit but not the middle alcohol limit while the holder of a provisional licence.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court on February 2 at 12.30am, police spotted a vehicle with no headlights on who failed to give way to them when exiting a carpark on Hawthorne St.

They intercepted Simmons who admitted to drinking two and a half schooners of Great Northern earlier that night.

After being breathalysed, he returned a reading of 0.090.

Simmons pleaded guilty to the charge.

"Being on a provisional licence, you need to be at zero. You were a long way off zero," Magistrate Saggers said.

Magistrate Saggers fined Simmons $750 and disqualified him from driving for four months. No conviction was recorded.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Monster Hire goes bright pink for a bright future

        premium_icon Monster Hire goes bright pink for a bright future

        News You could have the opportunity to name the newest machine in Moster Hire’s fleet.

        Rural health boosted with new Charleville training site

        premium_icon Rural health boosted with new Charleville training site

        News Member for Maranoa David Littleproud welcomed the start of construction on the...

        Recognising the achievements of QLD’s amazing rural women

        Recognising the achievements of QLD’s amazing rural women

        News The Strong Women Leadership Awards recognises the achievements of women in rural...

        Advocate for economic diversity and growth

        premium_icon Advocate for economic diversity and growth

        News Samantha O’Toole will be running against current Mayor, Richard Marsh in the...