CUTTING IT CLOSE: Local hairdressers need support

A CUT ABOVE THE REST: Owner of Salon 78, Kelly Sutton with one of her clients.

WHILE beauty salons and tattoo parlours have been forced to close in light of COVID-19 restrictions, hairdressers have been able to keep their doors open.

Kelly Sutton who owns Salon78 in Roma said the Prime Minister’s backflip on the initial rule of 30 minute haircuts helped her business remain sustainable at least 40 per cent of her income has been snipped.

Colouring and foil appointments make up the bulk of Ms Sutton’s income but her business has been severely impacted by the economic shockwave of coronavirus.

“I am lucky in one way as I am a home-based business so I do not have the worry of having to make sure I will earn enough to pay rent,” she said.

“Although I do have usual bills of insurance, electricity, mortgage and living expenses, which I do worry about will I be able to pay if I cannot work or have reduced income within the six months.”

Ms Sutton said she was devastated she had to stand down her employee after the loss of income and the four square metre rules meant the salon can only have one client at a time instead of the usual two left her with no other option.

“I am hoping that I will be able to offer even just a few hours a week but only time will tell how this pans out, she has been an amazing employee and I will do everything I can to help her through these tough time,” Ms Sutton said.

“I have applied for JobKeeper for her and hoping this will help to ease some of her burden with bills she will also have.”

Ms Sutton has been extremely rigorous with her hygiene and cleaning practices, removing all magazines and toys in the playroom area and disinfecting all areas the clients have been in contact with.

“At this stage I am happy to stay open as long as the government allow us to or if there is a positive case in Roma,” she said.

“As I need to think about my families safety as well, I am a home-based business, I wouldn’t want to take the chance with a positive case in Roma.

“Unfortunately I have had to say no to some of my long standing clients as they have a cold and I just can’t take the chance for my other clients or my families safety.

While Ms Sutton can’t predict how long it will remain sustainable for her to keep her salon’s doors open, she is forever grateful for the local support she had been receiving.

“I would like to thank all my lovely clients for their understanding during these hard and changing times,” she said.

“They have been so supportive and I look forward to when this is all over we can get back to normality.”

Contact Salon78 on Facebook if you would like to book an appointment.