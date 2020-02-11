Menu
A baby bison has arrived at a popular zoo in huge news for a species once dangerously close to ­extinction.
Pets & Animals

CUTENESS ALERT: Rare baby bison poses for cameras

11th Feb 2020 5:30 PM

Werribee Open Range Zoo is celebrating the birth of an American bison - a species once dangerously close to ­extinction.

Female Taami was born on January 27 to father Benji and protective mother Tehya.

New baby bison Taami at the Werribee Open Range Zoo.
New baby bison Taami at the Werribee Open Range Zoo.
Taami translates to "musician" in Raramuri, an indigenous language originating from Chihuahuan Mexico where a population of American bison reside.

Although Taami is already up and exploring with her herd, the little one has a lot of growing up to do, with father Benji weighing in at 823kg.

New baby bison Taami at the Werribee Open Range Zoo.
Life sciences savanna manager Dominic Moss said the birth of the calf is welcome news given the species' ­unstable history.

"Werribee Zoo's bison highlight the need to fight for animal conservation, including protected breeding programs such as ours," Mr Moss said.

Zoo members and visitors can see the new addition to the bison family on Werribee Zoo's Safari Bus, which is free with entry.

