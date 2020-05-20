Customers flock back for much needed beauty treatment

BACK IN BUSINESS: Tiana Horswood is reopened her store Gypsy Rose Brows and Beauty today after closing due to COVID-19.

After sitting at home eagerly watching the news each night to hear about the restrictions changes, Gypsy Rose Brows & Beauty owner Tianna Horswood was excited when she listened to the stage one announcement.

The announcement by Premier Anastasia Palaszczuk that beauty therapy and nail salons were permitted to operate with one person at any one time, meaning the Chinchilla business was able to reopen.

It had been temporarily closed since March, due to the services offered not being allowed under those level of restrictions.

“We are lucky we have another business, so I don’t have to rely on the salon as my one type of income,” Ms Horswood said.

“It does make things a little bit tougher from where we were, but we are lucky we aren’t too bad.

Clients have shown just how much they are missing their eyebrows being looked after, flocking back as soon as Ms Horswood announced she would be reopening.

She is booked out this week and appointments are filling up fast for next week as well.

Ms Horswood said she was looking forward to having some adult conversations and catching up with up what everyone has been up to insolation.

“At the start of all this we didn’t have any idea of a return date, and I was at home thinking I could be doing this for six months,” she said.

“You get sick of doing everything on your to-do list that you make.

“I expected we would be quite busy and I had a client last night text me and say ‘two more days that’s all I’m saying’. I’m glad I have loyal clients who think I am doing a good job and they are happy to wait for me.

“Hopefully no one has attacked their brows while I’ve been closed, and I’ve had to fix them up. It will be interesting to see that’s for sure.”

However, the business may operate a little different, still having set guidelines to follow.