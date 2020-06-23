Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
PIRATE: 14/08/2003 Generic picture of an angry shopper.
PIRATE: 14/08/2003 Generic picture of an angry shopper.
Crime

Customer’s angry demands lands big fine

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
23rd Jun 2020 5:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A woman who made a disruptive scene at a Townsville business yesterday has been fined after hurling abuse at staff members and blasting her car horn.

The 31-year-old woman became abusive towards staff members at a Black Hawk Blvd store about 1pm on Monday, demanding her money back over faulty equipment.

Her tirade continued, demanding she have priority over other customers in the same store.

In a final act of anger, she got in her car and held down the car horn before driving away.

Police were called and the woman was fined $400 for disorderly behaviour.

 

Originally published as Customer's angry demands lands big fine

crime queensland crime shopping smarter shopping

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dozens of charges for juveniles that stole two cars

        premium_icon Dozens of charges for juveniles that stole two cars

        News CHINCHILLA police have allegedly charged three juveniles with almost 30 offences after stealing two cars.

        What a relief: Chinchilla weir reopens with new amenities

        premium_icon What a relief: Chinchilla weir reopens with new amenities

        News Western Downs Regional Council has completed an upgrade to the weir’s amenities as...

        School concert band performance planned

        premium_icon School concert band performance planned

        News The Chinchilla Christian College concert band is eager to put on a show for the...

        Victoria lockout: Premier says National Cabinet to decide

        premium_icon Victoria lockout: Premier says National Cabinet to decide

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk provides update on COVID-19 cases