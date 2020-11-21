Curra burglar stabbed victim with 20cm-long screwdriver

JAILED: Jeremy Coman pleaded guilty to stabbing a man with a screwdriver during a night-time burglary in Gympie.

A 21-year-old Curra man will stay in jail until April next year after pleading guilty to stabbing a man in the stomach with a screwdriver after being caught burgling their home.

The victim had gotten out of bed on the night of June 30, to tend his dog when he noticed an upstairs door was open and noises were coming from inside.

Going inside the room he found a TV cabinet ransacked and saw Jeremy Coman jumping over a neighbours fence in the yard.

Gympie District Court heard the victim caught up to Coman, who raised his hands and said he was only trying to hide.

When the victim went to call police Coman pulled out a 20cm-long screwdriver and stabbed him, puncturing his stomach twice leaving wounds 2mm and 4mm deep.

When he was caught, Jeremy Coman stabbed the victim with the blade of a 20cm-long screwdriver.

Coman then tried to flee again; when he was once more caught by the victim, he again tried to stab him.

Coman's lawyer told the court her client struggled with a methylamphetamine addiction.

She said at the time Coman believed "there were people following him and felt he had to take refuge in the house" and had seen a car, although there was no evidence this was true.

He "irrationally" concluded the only way to avoid being dealt with by the police was by stabbing the victim, she said.

Coman pleaded guilty in Gympie district court.

Judge Glen Cash questioned how this aligned with Coman's plea of guilty to the burglary charge, which included an element of intent, but accepted Coman's plea to that charge and one of unlawful wounding.

The court heard Coman had a lengthy criminal history including assault for hitting a 13-year-old child in a Gympie skate park in 2017, other dishonesty and unlawful use of a motor vehicle charges, and stealing and entering premises.

He had been out of jail only three months when he committed this latest crime.

The court also heard between his jail stints he had helped care for another young man who had suffered an acquired brain injury, taking him to appointments.

Jeremy Coman is led back to jail where he will remain until April next year.

Coman's mother submitted a letter to the courts in support of her son.

Mr Cash told Coman there was little doubt what would happen if he did not get his drug problems under control.

"Unless you stop using you'll end up in jail or dead," Mr Cash said, adding Coman was "lucky" no serious injury was inflicted this time.

He sentenced Coman to three years jail and, owing to 142 days already served, gave him a parole release date of April 1, next year.