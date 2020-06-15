Menu
Jockey Brad Rawiller rides Black Heart Bart to victory in the Underwood Stakes last year. Picture: Kelly Defina/Getty
Horses

Cult galloper forced to retire after bleeding attack

by Leo Schlink
15th Jun 2020 6:30 AM
A second racing miracle has proved beyond iron horse Black Heart Bart, who has been permanently retired after suffering a bleeding attack at Belmont on Saturday.

In a sad, hollow finish to a tremendous career, the rising 10-year-old - winner of six Group 1 contests - was beaten 26 lengths behind Perfect Jewel in the Group 3 Hyperion Stakes.

Trainer Lindsey Smith, who revived Black Heart Bart's career after the gelding was retired to disqualified Darren Weir's farm as a stock horse, paid tribute to his stable warrior.

"The time has come to retire a true champion," Smith tweeted after Racing WA stewards reported Black Heart Bart had bled from both nostrils.

Originally trained in WA by Vaughn Sigley, Black Heart Bar won five times at the elite for Weir before hoof problems led to his first retirement.

Nursed back to fitness by Smith and his team, which included some of Weir's former staff, the veteran returned with a vengeance at last season's spring carnival to land the Group 1 Underwood Stakes at Caulfield at $101.

 

BLACK HEART BART

9YO gelding

Blackfriars - Sister Theresa

Starts: 62 (17-15-4)

Prizemoney: $4.8 million.

Group 1 wins - Underwood Stakes (twice), The Goodwood, Memsie Stakes, CF Orr Stakes and Futurity Stakes.

