After numerous delays, the Japanese brand has confirmed when one of the world’s most memorable performance cars will arrive down under.
Motoring

Cult car to make triumphant return

by David McCowen
19th Feb 2021 1:16 PM

Subaru's highly-anticipated successor to the WRX will go on sale this year.

The manufacturer confirmed plans to introduce the new model alongside a revamped BRZ coupe during a press briefing for the latest Subaru Outback wagon.

Details surrounding the next Rex are slim. Blair Read, general manager for Subaru Australia, says the machine will have "core Subaru DNA, of course".

The model will join the Subaru Forester, Impreza, XV and Outback on the brand's latest platform - one optimised for its all-wheel-drive expertise.

The Subaru Impreza WRX has enduring appeal.
The current WRX has a 2.0-litre turbo motor with 197kW and 350Nm.

Power for the next WRX might come from a retuned version of the existing motor, or a development of a 2.4-litre turbo motor offered in American versions of the Outback that send 194kW and 376Nm to all four wheels.

The WRX has its roots in rallying.
Expect Subaru's performance icon to retain the option of a CVT automatic transmission, as 60 to 70 per cent of current WRX customers choose two pedals.

Mild hybrid power similar to that offered by green variants of the Subaru Forester and XV is a possibility.

Subaru says a replacement for the more powerful WRX STI is further away, and unlikely to debut in 2021.

The high-performance STI version isn’t expected any time soon.
While the WRX's specs are yet to be confirmed, we do know the BRZ will have a 2.4-litre non-turbo motor with 170kW and 249Nm when it arrives locally.

Originally published as Cult car to make triumphant return

motoring subaru wrx

