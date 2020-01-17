Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Cane Farming
Cane Farming
Rural

CSIRO to launch rain app for cane farmers

by Daniel Bateman
17th Jan 2020 11:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CANE farmers are being equipped with a new smartphone app to help them reduce fertiliser run-off entering the Great Barrier Reef.

CSIRO is expected to today launch its "1622" app, which shows the concentration of nitrogen in Far Northern waterways in real time.

The app's numeric name is derived from the height in metres of Queensland's tallest mountain, Mt Bartle Frere, near Babinda.

Screenshot from CSIRO's app developed for cane farmers, called 1622
Screenshot from CSIRO's app developed for cane farmers, called 1622

Data displayed on the app shows nitrogen concentrations on sensors deployed in several waterways along the Far Northern coast. It also shows rainfall, so farmers can identify how weather is affecting local water quality.

CSIRO project leader Dr Peter Thorburn said the app was designed to meet farmers' needs.

"Although an app can appear simple, the smarts behind it are anything but," he said.

CSIRO’s new app will allow farmers to see the impact of their farm management on the environment. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE.
CSIRO’s new app will allow farmers to see the impact of their farm management on the environment. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE.

"The chain of information between the water quality sensors in local waterways and what you see on your phone is complex and requires substantial innovation along the way."

Canegrowers Cairns region chairman Stephen Calcagno said the app was a great tool for farmers to see the impact of their farm management on the environment.

agriculture cane farmers far north queensland great barrier reef

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        100 YEARS: Alan Willis's amazing century of greatness

        100 YEARS: Alan Willis's amazing century of greatness

        News Alan Willis has lived on the land, served in the armed forces during WWII, and visited exotic places. Now, he's been honoured at his 100th birthday celebration.

        Applications now open for the next round of funding

        Applications now open for the next round of funding

        News Western Downs community groups can apply for funding and grants from WDRC.

        Security with your vehicle is paramount

        premium_icon Security with your vehicle is paramount

        News Now these car thieves (kids) aren’t the smartest tools in the shed, yet every...

        Brawling brothers banned from bars

        premium_icon Brawling brothers banned from bars

        News "This is a criminal charge where prison is considered..."