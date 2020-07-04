CS Energy welcomes new manager from overseas

WELCOME: Jacques Dippenaar from CS Energy will now call Dalby home.

THERE was something special about the Dalby community that drew Jacques Dippenaar to the Western Downs.

Wanting to live in a tight-knit community, Mr Dippenaar accepted a role with CS Energy, and said he won't be looking back from country living.

The new general manager of CS Energy's Kogan Creek Power Station Jacques Dippenaar has lived and worked in South Africa and several Australian states, and is now excited to call Dalby home.

Mr Dippenaar was recently appointed to the role after filling in an acting capacity since earlier this year.

He follows previous Kogan Creek general manager Phil Matha who moved to Brisbane to take up the position of head of operations performance at CS Energy.

Since he joined the Kogan Creek team, Mr Dippenaar has led their response to COVID-19, which focused on keeping employees and the community safe, and maintaining a reliable supply of electricity.

"Kogan Creek Power Station is a significant asset in the Queensland power generation industry, but is still small enough to feel like a community where everyone on the site knows each other," Mr Dippenaar said.

"I am grateful to be part of a team where we continue to take proactive action to ensure the long term future of a power station with many years of operation in front of it."

After living a fly-in, fly-out lifestyle for six years when he worked at BHP, Mr Dippenaar made the switch to the power generation industry in 2018 when he joined CS Energy's Callide Power Station as their Maintenance Manager.

"The power generation industry provides the opportunity to live locally, which means you see your family each night and sleep in your own bed - something I value," Mr Dippenaar said.

"I am really enjoying living in Dalby. It has a very active main street with locally owned shops. This is something to treasure and one of the things that convinced me to make Dalby our new home.

"People are friendly and welcoming, and my family and I look forward to increased socialising once measures around COVID-19 are relaxed."

Mr Dippennaar was born in South Africa and moved to Australia in 2006.

"My wife (then fiancé) and I arrived in South Australia with 35 kilograms each of luggage and thought of it as a bit of an adventure.

"Since then we've lived in Perth, Newman, Bowen and Biloela; had two wonderful children and become Australian citizens.

"I look forward to putting down roots in Dalby and being part of this wonderful community."