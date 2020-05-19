CS Energy sponsorship recipients named

POWER UPGRADE: Goondir Health Service’s mobile health service is set to benefit from CS Energy’s Community Sponsorship Program.

POWER UPGRADE: Goondir Health Service’s mobile health service is set to benefit from CS Energy’s Community Sponsorship Program.

ORGANISATIONS across the Western Downs have received more than $54,000 worth of grant money from CS Energy.

Round 4 of the Community Sponsorships Program has seen five community groups across the region receive funds to upgrade and improve their facilities.

The recipients were:

Chinchilla Historical Society - Fire tower interpretative centre

Goondir Health Services - Power upgrade to mobile clinic

Dalby South State School - Garden program

Pioneer Park Museum - New mower

Chinchilla Creative Centre - Verandah extension

Goondir’s executive strategy and planning person Paul Penumala said the sponsorship would fund the purchase of a diesel generator with two long-life storage batteries for their mobile medical clinic.

“We provide holistic primary health care services, predominantly for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders and clients with special needs in the Chinchilla community,” Mr Penumala said in a press release.

“Currently the mobile clinic can only operate when electrically tethered to the local hospital. “The CS Energy sponsorship will enable us to provide effective and uninterrupted clinical services to our clients, without having to rely on external sources of power.”

The general manager of CS Energy’s Kogan Creek Power Station, Jacques Dippenaar, congratulated the recipients.

“CS Energy is proud to be able to give back to our local communities through our community sponsorships program,” he said.

“These latest sponsorships range from $2000 to $16,000 and support projects that CS Energy believes will have a lasting, positive impact on the community.”

CS Energy has provided more than $138,000 in sponsorship to Western Downs community groups over the 2019-20 financial year.