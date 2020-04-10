CS Energy ensures casual workers pay amid COVID-19 pandemic

CS ENERGY has stepped up for its casual contractor workforce guaranteeing pay if they get coronavirus or are required to self-isolate.

CS Energy Executive General Manager Plant Operations Leigh Amos said the guarantee included contract cleaners from Programmed Skilled Workforce (PSW) who worked at CS Energy's power stations.

"CS Energy's highest priority is the health and safety of everyone at our sites - both employees and contractors," Mr Amos said.

Earlier this month CFMEU Mining & Energy Queensland President Shane Brunker accused CS energy of using the global coronavirus crisis as an excuse to stop giving their critical cleaning staff an employment contract.

Mr Brunker said workers employed by CS Energy's contractor facility manager, PSW, have gone without an employment contract since their Enterprise Agreement expired in December 2019.

"Negotiations between CS Energy and PSW on a new contract have dragged on for 15 months and now and we are still pending a decision on their future," Mr Brunker said.

"This is an untenable situation for workers. These people are putting their health and safety at risk every day, but they are being taken for granted."

In response to the CFMEUs allegations Mr Amos said as CS Energy's contract with PSW expires in June 2020, negotiations are underway to put a new arrangement in place as quickly as possible.

"Casual contractors like cleaners who work for PSW are not our employees, but we value their work."

"It is important to remember that PSW is responsible for determining the pay, terms and conditions of employment under which it employs its workers," Mr Amos said.

Given the COVID-19 crisis cleaning staff have been carrying out extra cleaning duties at CS Energy sites over the past month, as part of the company's response to the pandemic.