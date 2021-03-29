Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

‘Crushing blow’: Lockdown adds to industry’s Jobkeeper woes

by Greg Stolz
29th Mar 2021 11:23 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

The restaurant industry says the Brisbane lockdown is a 'heartbreaking, crushing blow to the hospitality sector across south eastern Queensland' on the heels of JobKeeper ending.

"With school holidays and Easter just days away, the recently announced lockdown could be the final blow for many businesses who have spent more than 12 months struggling to survive," Restaurant and Catering Association CEO Wes Lambert said.

''However, this lockdown is different. There is no JobKeeper safety net for these businesses, and little to no support will be forthcoming until after the lockdown is over.

Restaurant and Catering Association boss Wes Lambert says the lockdown could be the final blow for some businesses. Picture: Supplied
Restaurant and Catering Association boss Wes Lambert says the lockdown could be the final blow for some businesses. Picture: Supplied

"This means more staff stood down, up to $50 million in lost revenue and nearly $15 million in produce and stock thrown away, with more debt piling up.

''R&CA has been warning governments across the country that as long as lockdown remained an active policy response, business support needs to continue. "This recent lockdown should accelerate any plans for stimulus and support from the Queensland and Federal Governments.

'With one of the busiest tourism periods upon us, this announcement means one thing for thousands of restaurants and cafes across Queensland: chaos."

 

Originally published as 'Crushing blow': Lockdown adds to industry's Jobkeeper woes

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

brisbane employment jobkeeper lockdown money

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman tragically killed in horror crash north of Eidsvold

        Premium Content Woman tragically killed in horror crash north of Eidsvold

        Breaking Members of the public tried to save a woman before emergency service arrived on scene at the tragic crash. DETAILS:

        Mum’s ‘pure horror’ as newborn almost dies from deadly virus

        Premium Content Mum’s ‘pure horror’ as newborn almost dies from deadly virus

        News A Queensland mother has revealed her harrowing ordeal when she nearly lost her...

        Fishtail in the wet, lands Chinchilla lad in court

        Premium Content Fishtail in the wet, lands Chinchilla lad in court

        Crime Chinchilla road workers were forced off the road after a young driver lost control...

        Former lover dobbed ex into police for weapons

        Premium Content Former lover dobbed ex into police for weapons

        Crime A woman showed up at the Chinchilla cop shop with a taser and knuckle dusters...