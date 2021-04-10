‘Crucial time’: New festival to reignite music industry

The legendary Byron Bay music scene is set to make a much-needed comeback thanks to brand-new event, Byron Music Festival.

From June 18-20, the Byron Bay CBD will come alive to the sounds of live music performances, a youth music showcase, local business activations, markets, and a music industry conference/speaking program.

Byron Music Festival (BMF) director and proprietor Nick Sergi said the goal of the two-day festival was to spark the flames of a live entertainment resurgence by showcasing a 100 percent local artist line up and hosting a music industry conference program on "the importance, power, and positivity of music".

"We want to bring the idea of a Byron music festival back into Byron itself," he said.

"I have been determined to make the event as accessible to as many in the community as possible, through location, ticket pricing, and programming. It's something that will attract visitors, yes, but it's hopefully an event the local community can enjoy and share together.

"We've purposely chosen to hold the event in winter to inject activity into the CBD during a historically insecure time for local business.

"This event will not only support local creatives, but local businesses as well."

Mr Sergi said Byron Music Festival will showcase the talent of the region and highlight Byron as a hub for innovation and serious business.

"It is a unique region where business and creativity can live side-by-side with incredible outcomes," he said.

"It's a celebration of the uniqueness of our region".

Operations manager Monique Hartman said the team have been working closely with Service NSW to ensure a solid COVID safe plan and contingencies gave the event its best chance of success.

"This is a crucial time for music and the live events industries … it's been the toughest year in the industry's history," she said.

"We need to ensure the survival of the industry in the best interest of our community, so we've decided to open up the conversation usually held behind closed doors and invite the community in to be part of it.

"It's a new discourse between artists, industry, and audiences that hasn't quite been done before. It's an exciting mix of education, collaboration, and celebration".

BMF is also working with charities Support Act, Byron Youth Services and Be Happy Music Club to host the festival.

The full BMF artist line-up will be announced April 20.

For more information in the meantime, visit www.byronmusicfestival.com.au

Originally published as 'Crucial time': New festival to reignite music industry