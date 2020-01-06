Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Russell Crowe wasn’t at the Golden Globes but shared a message about the Australian bushfires via Jennifer Aniston.
Russell Crowe wasn’t at the Golden Globes but shared a message about the Australian bushfires via Jennifer Aniston.
Celebrity

Crowe’s bushfire message at the Globes

by Bella Fowler
6th Jan 2020 11:45 AM

Russell Crowe has used his Golden Globes speech to urge people to take action against climate change amid Australia's devastating bushfires that continue to burn.

The actor landed a Globe for his role and incredible transformation as Roger Ailes in Stan drama The Loudest Voice, with the actor absent from the ceremony in the wake of his Coffs Harbour property being affected by bushfire in November.

LIVE COVERAGE: Best jokes, speeches and awkward moments

He used his speech - read out by Jennifer Aniston - to send a powerful message about climate change.

Jennifer Aniston speaks on behalf of Russell Crowe after he won a Golden Globe. Picture: Arena
Jennifer Aniston speaks on behalf of Russell Crowe after he won a Golden Globe. Picture: Arena

"Make no mistake, the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change based.

"We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place that it is. That way, we all have a future."

In November, Crowe shared images of his multimillion-dollar NSW property after a bushfire left parts of it "scorched" and out of water.

He wasn't in Australia at the time of the fire but returned home to inspect the damage and rally a crew for the clean up.

Crowe shared videos from the clean up and said his property had been "absolutely f***ing smashed" from the bushfires.

There are 136 fires still burning across NSW after a horrendous weekend of raging bushfires.

Two people are missing in a remote part of the state's fire zone.

The weekend marked some of the worst days in the country's deadly bushfire crisis, with hundreds more properties destroyed and the overall death toll climbing to 24, including a man who died Saturday trying to save a friend's home.

East coast seaside towns were plunged into darkness, ash rained down on rural communities and major cities were again cloaked in choking smoke.

awards season bush fires australia celebrity golden globes 2020 hollywood russell crowe

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queensland records its lowest road fatalities since 1952

        premium_icon Queensland records its lowest road fatalities since 1952

        News Preliminary figures show there were 28 fewer deaths in 2019 than the year prior.

        'I find confidence sexy': Meet the real farmer Alex

        premium_icon 'I find confidence sexy': Meet the real farmer Alex

        News There’s more to this single Cunnamulla fella than meets the eye...

        Your guide to the weekend across the Western Downs

        Your guide to the weekend across the Western Downs

        News Looking for something to do? Look no further!

        Roma man found dead on property

        premium_icon Roma man found dead on property

        News Neighbours found him at his home at 8.55am.