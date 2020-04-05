Menu
A crop duster crashed into a paddock at Corndale on Sunday morning.
A crop duster crashed into a paddock at Corndale on Sunday morning.
PICS: Crop duster crashes into paddock in front of witnesses

Jessica Mcgrath
Marguerite Cuddihy
by and
5th Apr 2020 9:12 AM | Updated: 12:00 PM
UPDATE, 12noon: A PILOT has escaped serious injuries after the cop duster he was flying crashed into a South Burnett paddock this morning.   

A RACQ lifeflight spokesperson reported it was believed the pilot had been crop dusting a local property when the aircraft lost power and attempted to make an emergency landing.  

The pilot in his forties was able to escape the aircraft suffering only minor injuries.  

All emergency services attended the scene after a witness who saw the plane go down in a nearby paddock alerted them.  

A pilot has been lucky to escape after crashing his crop duster into a paddock at Corndale on Sunday morning at 6.30am.
A pilot has been lucky to escape after crashing his crop duster into a paddock at Corndale on Sunday morning at 6.30am.

A Sunshine Coast-based RACQ Lifeflight Rescue helicopter was called to the aircraft incident at 6.30am to a private property at Corndale, north of Kingaory.  

The rescue helicopter's aeromedical crew accessed the patient and airlifted him to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital for further treatment.

EARLIER, 9.12am: A PILOT has had a lucky escape this morning after his crop duster crashed into a paddock at Corndale this morning.

Emergency services were called to Corndale at 6.26am after a resident witnessed the crop dusting plane crash into a nearby paddock.

The pilot managed to pull himself out of the wreckage before paramedics arrived at the scene. 

The pilot and sole occupant of the plane was assessed for minor injuries.

The LifeFlight helicopter was tasked to the scene, and transported the man in a stable condition to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

A QAS spokesperson said he was airlifted with minor injuries "due to the nature of the mechanism" (it being a plane crash).

More information and images to come.

