Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Saltwater crocodile attacked a man yesterday while he was out hunting on the Glyde River yesterday afternoon.
Saltwater crocodile attacked a man yesterday while he was out hunting on the Glyde River yesterday afternoon.
Pets & Animals

Croc grabs man by leg, tries to drag him away

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
29th Apr 2020 9:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is lucky to be alive after a crocodile grabbed him by the leg and tried to drag him away.

The 23-year-old man was fishing on the Glyde River yesterday evening, near a remote outstation south east of Ramingining, when the 1.8m saltie snuck up behind him and bit into his upper leg.

The victim was in waist deep water about 5pm yesterday when the croc attacked.

The man managed to grab onto nearby mangroves and hold on for dear life before the croc finally let go and swam away.

Watch Commander Siiri Tennosaar said the man was extremely lucky to have survived the attack.

"The man suffered several deep lacerations to his upper thigh but miraculously did not sustain any life-threatening injuries," she said.

He was treated at a local clinic before being transported to Darwin for treatment at Royal Darwin Hospital.

Originally published as Croc grabs man by leg, tries to drag him away

More Stories

crocodile crocodile attack fisherman leg man northern territory

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CANCELLED: Chinchilla Garden Competition

        premium_icon CANCELLED: Chinchilla Garden Competition

        News SEPTEMBER is set the be less vibrant this year with the cancellation of the Chinchilla Garden Competition.

        Ask the experts: top tips for learning at home in COVID-19

        premium_icon Ask the experts: top tips for learning at home in COVID-19

        News As families grapple with schooling at home this term, we asked the experienced...

        Injured man airlifted after being trapped under farm equipment

        premium_icon Injured man airlifted after being trapped under farm...

        News UPDATE: The Roma-based LifeFlight Surat Gas Aeromedical Service (SGAS) helicopter...

        Mitchell residents slapped with COVID-19 fines

        premium_icon Mitchell residents slapped with COVID-19 fines

        News THREE more $1,334 infringements have been issued in the south west after people in...