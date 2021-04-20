Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emergency services attended to a submerged car south of Mackay on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Picture: Lillian Watkins
Emergency services attended to a submerged car south of Mackay on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Picture: Lillian Watkins
News

Croc check needed before submerged car rescue

Lillian Watkins
Heidi Petith
and , Lillian.Waktins@news.com.au
20th Apr 2021 11:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 11:45AM: Emergency crews are waiting for Queensland Parks and Wildlife rangers to arrive in order to retrieve a car submerged in water south of Mackay.

Police, firefighter, ambulance and swiftwater rescue units are at Ooralea Waters, off Temples Lane at Bakers Creek after a car was reported submerged just after 11am.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Mackay area commander Sven Diga said the rangers were needed as there may be crocodiles in the water.

Mr Diga said the vehicle had likely been there for some time, with oil leaking into the water.

It is not known whether the car was reported stolen.

 

EARLIER 11.20AM: Emergency crews are rushing to reports of a car submerged in water south of Mackay.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said crews were called to the scene near Temples Lane at Bakers Creek just after 11am.

The spokeswoman said it was not yet clear whether anybody was in the vehicle.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a police crew was also headed to the incident located near a campground.

It is understood swiftwater rescue crews have also been asked to attend.

More to come.

bakers creek mackay police mackay qfes
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        World-class Irish musical coming to several southwest towns

        Premium Content World-class Irish musical coming to several southwest towns

        News Cast members acclaim several World Championship titles and have travelled all over the globe, now their musical A Taste of Ireland will be travelling to several...

        Weapons, blood, brutality: Details emerge of Tara brawl

        Premium Content Weapons, blood, brutality: Details emerge of Tara brawl

        News UPDATE: Weapons, blood, ambulances – Police are continuing their investigation into...

        Miles Community rallies to boost fish numbers at the Weir

        Premium Content Miles Community rallies to boost fish numbers at the Weir

        News The Miles Community and Origin Energy came together to boost local fish natural...

        Thriving Chinchilla business looking for new team members

        Premium Content Thriving Chinchilla business looking for new team members

        News Over 10 job opportunities are currently up for grabs at a thriving Chinchilla...