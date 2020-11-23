CRITICAL: Coast teen fighting for life after serious crash

A FRASER Coast teen is in a critical condition after being injured in a crash at Iveragh.

The 18-year-old Burrum River woman was a passenger in the single-vehicle crash on November 21.

Preliminary investigations indicate around 10:25am, a Nissan wagon was travelling north along the Bruce Highway when it veered across onto the wrong side of the road before losing control and rolling several times.

The woman was taken to Gladstone Base Hospital before being flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

The 18-year-old female driver of the wagon was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or any motorists with dashcam travelling on the Bruce Highway at Iveragh between 10am and 10.30am on November 21, to contact police.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.