Crims walk into home and steal car

STOLEN: A second car has been stolen from Chinchilla this week. Pic: Supplied

STOLEN: A second car has been stolen from Chinchilla this week. Pic: Supplied

ANOTHER car has been stolen in Chinchilla this week as criminals continue to target unsecured homes.

Last night, Friday April 10, a 2009 grey Toyota Aurion was stolen from Mann St.

A Queensland Police spokesman said offenders entered the house through an unlocked back door and took off with the car even though the residents were home.

“The vehicle was stolen between 10pm and 10.50pm, and it was reported at 11pm,” the spokesman said.

A day earlier, a property on Nevell St was broken into between 4am and 6am on Thursday, April 9.

Following the same pattern, the thieves entered trough the back door and took off with two wallets, a set of car keys, and a Toyota Kluger.

The silver Toyota Kluger was found later that day at Park St Chinchilla.

Chinchilla police officer-in-charge Andrew Irvine said residents need to stay vigilant and make sure their vehicle and premise is locked at all times.

Police urge community members to come forward if they saw any suspicious activities, by calling 131 444.