CRIME WRAP: This week’s list of reported crimes

Every week, police are tending to a number of crimes throughout Chinchilla and surrounds.

Here is a list of reported incidents, according to Queensland Police’s online crime map between June 14 and June 20.

Chinchilla Division

Warrego Highway, Brigalow – 2 drug offences, 1 traffic offence

Warrego Highway, between Cooper and Carmichael Streets, Chinchilla – 2 drug offences

Warrego Highway, near Caltex, Chinchilla – Robbery, June 19

Near corner of Wambo and Glasson Streets, Chinchilla – Drug offences, June 16

Zeller St, between Beutel and Sheriff Streets, Chinchilla – 2 good order offences, 1 traffic offence

Near corner of Dickman and Evans Streets, Chinchilla – 1 weapons offence, 1 unlawful entry

Near corner of Heeney and Glasson Streets, Chinchilla – Unlawful entry, June 15

Near Cultural Centre, Chinchilla – Theft, June 14

Near Chinchilla Police Station – Good order offences, June 14

Near corner of Park Street and Warrego Highway, Chinchilla – Good order offences, 18 June

Near corner of Boyd and Heeney Streets, Chinchilla – Theft, June 15

McIntyre Street, Chinchilla – Unlawful entry, June 17

Nowland Street between Beasley and Wambo Streets, Chinchilla – Unlawful use of motor vehicle, Unlawful entry

Near corner Chinchilla-Wonai Road and Roger Street, Chinchilla – Drug offences, June 20

Miles Division

Eleanor Street, between Pine and Dawson Streets, Miles – 2 drug offences

Near corner of Warrego Highway and Tully Street, Miles – Theft, June 18

Miles Hospital – Good order offence, June 17

Near corner of Leichhardt Highway and Slessars Lane, Miles – Traffic offence, June 20

Near corner of Leichhardt Hwy and McNulty St, Miles – Traffic offence, June 19

Dulacca Division

Jubilee Avenue, Dulacca – Traffic offence, June 18

Tara Division

Males Drive between Spinifex Road and Myra Road, Tara – Traffic offence, Drug offence