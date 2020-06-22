CRIME WRAP: This week’s list of reported crimes
Every week, police are tending to a number of crimes throughout Chinchilla and surrounds.
Here is a list of reported incidents, according to Queensland Police’s online crime map between June 14 and June 20.
Chinchilla Division
Warrego Highway, Brigalow – 2 drug offences, 1 traffic offence
Warrego Highway, between Cooper and Carmichael Streets, Chinchilla – 2 drug offences
Warrego Highway, near Caltex, Chinchilla – Robbery, June 19
Near corner of Wambo and Glasson Streets, Chinchilla – Drug offences, June 16
Zeller St, between Beutel and Sheriff Streets, Chinchilla – 2 good order offences, 1 traffic offence
Near corner of Dickman and Evans Streets, Chinchilla – 1 weapons offence, 1 unlawful entry
Near corner of Heeney and Glasson Streets, Chinchilla – Unlawful entry, June 15
Near Cultural Centre, Chinchilla – Theft, June 14
Near Chinchilla Police Station – Good order offences, June 14
Near corner of Park Street and Warrego Highway, Chinchilla – Good order offences, 18 June
Near corner of Boyd and Heeney Streets, Chinchilla – Theft, June 15
McIntyre Street, Chinchilla – Unlawful entry, June 17
Nowland Street between Beasley and Wambo Streets, Chinchilla – Unlawful use of motor vehicle, Unlawful entry
Near corner Chinchilla-Wonai Road and Roger Street, Chinchilla – Drug offences, June 20
Miles Division
Eleanor Street, between Pine and Dawson Streets, Miles – 2 drug offences
Near corner of Warrego Highway and Tully Street, Miles – Theft, June 18
Miles Hospital – Good order offence, June 17
Near corner of Leichhardt Highway and Slessars Lane, Miles – Traffic offence, June 20
Near corner of Leichhardt Hwy and McNulty St, Miles – Traffic offence, June 19
Dulacca Division
Jubilee Avenue, Dulacca – Traffic offence, June 18
Tara Division
Males Drive between Spinifex Road and Myra Road, Tara – Traffic offence, Drug offence