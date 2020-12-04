CRIME WRAP: Multiple alleged break and enters

11 mar 2000 Break-in picdavid/kelly Kathryn Lucas reported a robbery after witnessing it happening from her house but police took 7hrs to respond. crime qld break and enter - silhouette of fearful woman looking through curtained window. generic

11 mar 2000 Break-in picdavid/kelly Kathryn Lucas reported a robbery after witnessing it happening from her house but police took 7hrs to respond. crime qld break and enter - silhouette of fearful woman looking through curtained window. generic

POLICE allege four unknown offenders, aged between 15 and 17-years-of-age attempted to break into a home on Charles St.

Roma police officers said the 18-year-old victim, who resides in the residence, witnessed the alleged offenders attempt to gain entry into a car parked in the backyard.

The offenders then fled on foot.

The incident occurred about 11am on Wednesday, December 2.

Police are appealing to any witnesses to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Roma police on 4622 9333.

In a separate incident, police are currently investigating after unknown offenders allegedly broke into a house in Miles while the owner was asleep inside.

About 8pm on Tuesday, December 1, offenders allegedly broke into a home on Constance St, Miles and damaged the shower screen.

Police are appealing to any witnesses to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Miles police on 4622 9797.