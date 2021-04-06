Menu
HOTEL DAMAGE: Chinchilla police are investigating an instance of wilful damage at the Club Hotel. Picture: File
Crime

CRIME WRAP: Hotel vandalised by offenders, speeders caught

Sam Turner
6th Apr 2021 10:19 AM
Chinchilla police are investigating an incident of vandalism at a popular watering hole on Good Friday, where parts of a hotel were damaged.

About 10.30pm on Friday, offenders have entered the Club Hotel’s laneway area, where they have forced open ashtrays to remove cigarette butts.

Police believe they’ve walked to the rear of the hotel, where lights and a motel room window were damaged.

CCTV footage has been obtained by police, with investigations currently ongoing.

If anyone has any information in relation to this offence, please contact Policelink on 131 444.

Over the Easter holiday period, Chinchilla police issued 21 traffic infringement notices, which included several speeding and unregistered vehicle offences.

Queensland police have issued 2,038 speeding fines, and 392 drivers have been detected drink or drug driving across the state over the holiday break.

