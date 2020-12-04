CRIME WRAP: Health service raided, teen arrested for threats

POLICE CALLED: A Dalby health service was raided by thieves in an attempted break in on November 27. Picture: File

Break-in



A DALBY health service was broken into in a brazen raid overnight on November 26-27.

Goondir Health Services, on Mary St, is still checking stock to see if anything was stolen.

The offenders reportedly forced their way through a corrugated iron door to access the building, before leaving shortly afterwards.

Investigations are continuing.

Public nuisance

A teenager will face Dalby Children’s Court on six offences after allegedly causing a disturbance at Dalby Shoppingworld.

Police will allege the 14-year-old boy entered the centre even though he was banned, before making threats towards security.

It will also be alleged he was yelling and swearing, before challenging the security guard to a fight.

He was charged with two trespass offences, public nuisance, wilful damage, attempted break-in, and entering a premises with intent to commit a crime.

He will face court at a later date.