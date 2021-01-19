Menu
INVESTIGATIONS ARE ONGOING: Police are continue to investigate the theft of fuel and licence plates in Chinchilla in mid-January. Picture: File
Crime

CRIME WRAP: Fuel, plates stolen during brazen theft

Sam Turner
19th Jan 2021 12:39 PM
Chinchilla police are continuing to investigate the brazen theft of fuel and licence plates following the string of break ins during the holiday period.

It is believed a large amount of fuel was stolen from a tank in Wambo St on January 14.

According to police, the theft took place between midnight and 2am.

A set of number plates were then reportedly stolen from a car on Theatre St near Woolworths two days later on January 16 between 11am — 12pm.

Police are appealing for any information that could lead to charges being laid.

chinchilla crime chinchilla police chinchilla theft

