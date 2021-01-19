CRIME WRAP: Fuel, plates stolen during brazen theft
Chinchilla police are continuing to investigate the brazen theft of fuel and licence plates following the string of break ins during the holiday period.
It is believed a large amount of fuel was stolen from a tank in Wambo St on January 14.
According to police, the theft took place between midnight and 2am.
A set of number plates were then reportedly stolen from a car on Theatre St near Woolworths two days later on January 16 between 11am — 12pm.
Police are appealing for any information that could lead to charges being laid.