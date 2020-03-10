CRIME WRAP: Drink driver caught from erratic behaviour

CRIME: Find out the crimes that went down in Cunnamulla over the past couple of weeks.

Two drug drivers caught on same day

CUNNAMULLA police charged two locals on March 5 following two separate traffic intercepts. A 28-year-old man was intercepted along Bedford St about 11.20am when he returned positive drug test. Later the same day a 41-year-old woman was intercepted along John St at 12.30pm when she returned a positive drug test. Both were charged with drug driving and are expected to appear before the Cunnamulla Magistrates Court on May 5.

Drunk driver

A DRIVER’S erratic patterns gave away to police that he may be intoxicated. On March 8, police observed a vehicle being driven erratically. A 46-year-old Cunnamulla man was intercepted along John St about 9am when he returned a reading of 0.135. He was issued with a notice of suspension and is expected to appear before the Cunnamulla Magistrates Court on March 16.

Roads reopened

CUNNAMULLA received over 50mm of rain over three days early last week. Locals watched as the river peaked at 9.65m and the weir over flowed. On March 4, police were called to assist after a vehicle was caught in waters 60km south of Cunnamulla. No persons were injured. Multiple roads and major highways in and around Cunnamulla were closed by the Paroo Shire after flash flooding. Most roads have been reopened and Cunnamulla can now be accessed by Bourke, St George and Charleville.

Domestic violence

POLICE followed up a domestic violence incident that was reported at the front counter.

On March 8, a 57-year-old Cunnamulla man was charged with common assault, wilful damage and breaching his domestic violence order. The man is expected to appear before the Cunnamulla Magistrates Court on March 16.