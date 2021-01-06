Menu
CRIME WRAP: Over the New Year’s period multiple Dalby drives dangerously took to the roads while under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Pic: Robertson Marc
News

CRIME WRAP: Dalby drivers busted drug/drink driving over NYE

Peta McEachern
6th Jan 2021 10:37 AM
Dalby police were kept busy during the first weekend of the New Year, as multiple drivers made the dangerous decision to get behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

A Dalby police spokeswoman said on Friday, January 1, a Dalby man was pulled over on Cecil Plains Rd and returned a positive reading for a relevant drug.

The next day, on Saturday, January 2, the spokeswoman said a Dalby woman was pulled over on North St where she returned a positive roadside drug test.

Both drivers are set to face Dalby Magistrates Court at a later date, where if proven guilty, they will lose their licence.

At 4.15pm on Friday January 1, a 43-year-old Dalby man crashed into a light pole with his sedan, tearing it from the medium strip and dragging it for metres before swerving off the 60km/h road.

A Queensland police spokesman said the middle-aged man now has a date with Dalby Magistrates Court in March, after being charged with driving under the influence, and driving without due care and attention.

dalby crime wrap dalby police drink driving drug driver

