CRIME WRAP: Chinchilla car intercept uncovers drugs

Weekend drug bust: Chinchilla man up for multiple charges. Pic: Supplied

A Chinchilla man was allegedly caught with multiple drugs and drug items after police intercepted his car on the weekend.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said a 41-year-old man was pullover on Sunday, February 21, after leaving a Main St address.

The spokesman said officers allegedly found the man to be in possession of .21g of methamphetamine, 1.15g of marijuana, a scale and a glass pipe.

The man is set to face Chinchilla Court at a later date.

