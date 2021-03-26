Menu
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA , NSW Police Force general generic stock GV breaking news police tape image at the Headquarters in Surry Hills, Sydney Australia. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
News

CRIME WRAP: Car stolen after Western Downs break-in

Lachlan Berlin
26th Mar 2021 8:34 AM
Car stolen after break-in

Unknown offenders have broken into a unit complex on Murilla Street in Miles and stole a set of car keys.

Roma police Sergeant Chris Keenan said the offenders then took off with the vehicle about 3.30am on March 25.

“Offenders have driven it in an unknown direction by unknown means,” Sergeant Keenan said.

The culprits are still on the loose and investigations are continuing.

Reference: QP2100560947

Shoplifting

A person has shoplifted an item from a Murilla Street business at 2.50pm on March 23, and police are trying to track the offender down.

Sergeant Keenan said the person stole a phone charger from the store.

“Then decamped the store without attempting to pay,” he said.

Investigations are continuing.

Reference: QP2100554729

Anyone with information is urged to call Policelink on 131 444 or report anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Quote the relevant reference number.

