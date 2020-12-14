CRIME WRAP: Bowls club set on fire, men yell at police

INVESTIGATIONS ARE CONTINUING: Dalby police are currently investigating a fire at the Dalby Bowls Club in December. Picture: File

INVESTIGATIONS are continuing into an attempted arson at the Dalby Bowls Club.

Police will allege unknown assailants tried to set fire to the back patio of the Dalby Bowls Club between 10pm on December 10, and 8am on December 11.

The fire burnt itself out, with emergency crews not required to the incident.

Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact Dalby police.

Public nuisance

Three Dalby men were given fines following an incident at the Criterion Hotel on December 13.

About 12.30am on December 13, three men aged 18, 19, and 31, were allegedly yelling abuse at police outside the licensed establishment.

Infringement notices were given to all three men following the incident.

Drink driving

A young Dalby man will be facing court after he was allegedly stung drink driving in the early hours of December 13.

Police intercepted the man along Armstrong St, where he was subjected to a random breath test.

The man allegedly returned a reading of 0.108, more than double the legal blood alcohol limit.

He will be facing Dalby Magistrates Court on January 5, 2021.