CRIME: 80yo drink driver, police pursuit ends in bogged car

CRIME: These are the crimes that have been committed in Roma and surrounds this week.

RBT ends in pursuit

A DRIVER who led police on a pursuit throughout the streets of Roma was forced to take off on foot after his car got bogged.

On February 24 at 11.45am, Roma police attempted to intercept a Ford Ranger utility for the purposes of a random breath test.

The vehicle failed to stop and blew through a stop sign at the railway tracks before continuing south on Currey St.

The driver then entered the stock route near the Roma gun club, where his vehicle got bogged in the mud.

The driver then took off on foot.

After a search of his vehicle, police located drug utensils and items which led to the drivers identity.

The 22-year-old man was charged with evading police, as well as a number of other driving and drug charges. Police also found the plates fitted to the car had been stolen from another vehicle.

He is due to appear in the Roma Magistrates Court on April 8.

Drunk and elderly

A 80-YEAR-old has blown close to double the limit after his manner of driving alerted police.

On February 22 at 5.33pm, police intercepted a 80-year-old man on Winchester St, Mitchell for the purposes of a random breath test.

After being breathalysed, he returned a reading of 0.097.

He is due to appear in Mitchell Magistrates Court on April 6.

Thefts at portable camps

TWO offenders have been caught on camera stealing a number of items from the Australian portable camps.

Sometime between the hours of February 21 at 2pm and February 22 at 1am, a male and female offender entered the Australian portable camps on East St, Wallumbilla.

They stole items including copper wire and a number of horticulture items including sprinklers etc.

The offenders are yet to be identified and anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Rowdy and raging

AN INTOXICATED woman who had to be restrained after she attempted to start a fight has been issued with an infringement notice.

On February 21 at 10.20pm, a 30-year-old woman started screaming at the occupants outside a residence on Annadale St.

She attempted to start a fight with one of the residents and had to be restrained by other persons in the street.

Police arrived to the scene and arrested her, charging her with an infringement notice.

Two days later, at the same address, the occupants reported damage to their vehicle.

The damage included a smashed drivers window and windscreen, as well as two punctured rear tyres.

Investigations are still continuing. Anyone with any information is urged to call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.