CRIME STATS: Crime up in Chinchilla as residents relax

CRIME SPIKE: As Chinchilla police are kept busy with stolen vehicles and property crime, locals continue to be lax with security. Pic: Stuart Milligan

AFTER weeks of no break and enters or stolen cars, Chinchilla was hit hard last weekend with multiple crimes; three break and break and enters, a stolen car, and a service station robbery.

On Saturday night, June 13, new parents Micheal and Yvette Bracefield were in bed with their newborn baby girl, when Mrs Bracefield heard someone inside their Mann St home.

A few days later in the early hours of Monday morning, June 15, thieves targeted a house on Nowland St, breaking in and taking off with a car.

That Monday morning the Enhance Service station in Chinchilla was broken into and robbed, with police confirming the car used was stolen from the same Nowland St address.

The criminals took of with tobacco and smokes, before ending their crime spree, dumping the car on King St in Chinchilla.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said the area has experienced a spike in crime, but did not consider it to be unusual with more people out and about with the ease of COVID-19 restrictions.

"Sadly some in the community are of the same old mindset that Chinchilla is a just small country town and they are still not securing their property," the spokesman said.

Last night, June 17, police posted on the Neighbourhood Watch Facebook page, pleading with residents of Fraser St to make sure their home was secured, and cars were locked - the previous night, June 16, residents of Fraser and Zeller St were asked to do the same.

The Chinchilla spokesman said they were patrolling those particular streets because there were suspect persons in those areas.

The Neighbourhood Watch urged the community on Tuesday, June 19, to adhere to the following advice:

"Try and get into the habit of regularly conducting a security check of your house (or) unit, (and) make sure all windows and doors are secured and all vehicles locked with the keys well-hidden or put somewhere safe.

"(Be) vigilant and continue to observe what is happening in your street.

"As a community we must remain hyper-vigilant in relation to our own personal and home security measures.

"Home security begins with you… don't allow yourself to be an easy target for the type of people who appear to have no regard for honest people who have worked hard to be able to enjoy a decent lifestyle."

If you see anything suspicious call 131 444 - if your life is in danger or it is an emergency immediately call 000.