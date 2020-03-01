Menu
A Prince St Kingaroy home has been engulfed by flames in an early morning house fire on March 1, 2020. (Picture: Laura Blackmore)
CRIME SCENE: Early morning fire engulfs Kingaroy home

Marguerite Cuddihy
Tom Gillespie
by and
1st Mar 2020 9:17 AM | Updated: 9:48 AM
A KINGAROY home has been declared a crime scene after an early morning blaze on Sunday, March 1, 2020.

A QPS spokeswoman said the Prince St house was well alight by the time emergency services arrived just before 5am.

"Nobody was home at the time of the fire," she said.

"It has been declared a crime scene, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's deemed suspicious."

The spokeswoman said the cause of the fire is currently undetermined and more information would come to hand later in the day.

Fire crews rescued a dog from the premises, which was the only occupant at the property.

QFES investigators are on-scene determining the cause of the fire.

