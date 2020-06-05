Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Crime scene established after Qld house fire

by Shiloh Payne
5th Jun 2020 5:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A 72-year-old man has died and a crime scene has been established following a house fire in Brisbane's south overnight.

Police and emergency services were called to Gregory Street at Acacia Ridge just before 10pm where they found the house engulfed in fire.

The two occupants of the house, a 71-year-old woman and a 72-year-old man, were inside at the time.

The pair's neighbour, a 56-year-old man, was able to assist the woman out of the house. Both were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The 72-year-old man was later located deceased inside the house.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Anyone who may have information is urged to contact police.

 

 

Originally published as Crime scene established after house fire in Acacia Ridge

More Stories

Show More
brisbane death editors picks house fire

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘It’s been a hard road’: Tara eateries weigh in on re-opening

        premium_icon ‘It’s been a hard road’: Tara eateries weigh in on...

        News Tara’s pub and cafe owners have welcomed the easing of restrictions, but aren’t sure whether it will be enough to keep running smoothly.

        Paper closures - The good and the bad

        premium_icon Paper closures - The good and the bad

        News Our communities have been shaken by the decision to cease the newspaper, but local...

        Community groups invited to take advantage of new funding

        premium_icon Community groups invited to take advantage of new funding

        Council News Applications are now open for council’s $1 million Community Infrastructure Grants...

        This is how the recession may impact you

        This is how the recession may impact you

        News Everyday Australians will be impacted by the recession