Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A crime scene has been declared at a Moreton Bay property after a teenage was hospitalised with serious stab wounds overnight.
A crime scene has been declared at a Moreton Bay property after a teenage was hospitalised with serious stab wounds overnight.
News

Crime scene declared after teenage boy allegedly stabbed

by Danielle O’Neal
24th Apr 2021 1:46 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A crime scene has been declared in Moreton Bay after a teenage boy was allegedly stabbed in the stomach twice overnight.

Emergency services were called to a home in Kurwongbah, west of North Lakes, about 12.40am Saturday where a teenage boy had two abdominal wounds to his stomach.

Critical care paramedics assessed the boy who was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said a crime scene has been declared and investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile on the Gold Coast, paramedics were called to Mildura Drive at 4.10am after a man in his late teens sustained small wounds to his abdomen.

The man was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition as police investigations continue.

Originally published as Crime scene declared after teenage boy allegedly stabbed

More Stories

alleged stabbing crime editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chinchilla business opens storefront due to energy boom

        Premium Content Chinchilla business opens storefront due to energy boom

        News The Western Downs’ growing renewable energy sector has led to the consolidation of a thriving employment agency.

        Prime mover smashes into car along Warrego Highway in Dalby

        Premium Content Prime mover smashes into car along Warrego Highway in Dalby

        News Three people received the fright of their lives after their car crashed into a...

        PHOTOS: The many faces of Dalby’s 2021 Show

        Premium Content PHOTOS: The many faces of Dalby’s 2021 Show

        Community Loud engines, tasty dagwood dogs and adrenaline filled rides were in abundance at...

        REVAMP REVEALED: Miles CBD to undergo transformation

        Premium Content REVAMP REVEALED: Miles CBD to undergo transformation

        News Outdoor dining opportunities and an overall village feel will be part of a...