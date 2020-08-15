Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police and investigators are at the scene of a fire at an IGA supermarket.Specialists are currently conducting gas readers in neighbouring businesses.
Police and investigators are at the scene of a fire at an IGA supermarket.Specialists are currently conducting gas readers in neighbouring businesses.
Crime

Crime scene declared after IGA fire

by Danielle O’Neal
15th Aug 2020 9:28 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have declared a crime scene at an East Brisbane IGA after a blaze broke out in the business in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to the IGA on the corner of Lytton Road and Manilla Street about 5am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman fire investigators are on scene and specialists are conducting gas readings in neighbouring businesses.

The supermarket is on the ground floor of a multi-level retail and residential complex.

All occupants were evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Police are investigating.

Originally published as Crime scene declared after IGA fire

arson crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Phenomenal boost’: Waratah’s Mack Mason signs with Roma Echidnas

        Premium Content ‘Phenomenal boost’: Waratah’s Mack Mason signs with Roma...

        News WARATAH great Mack Mason will make his return to southwest Queensland as he kicks off with the local boys in an effort to climb the ladder from last place.

        BREAKING: Power Lines down and sparking in Wandoan

        Premium Content BREAKING: Power Lines down and sparking in Wandoan

        News WARNING: Residents are being asked to avoid the area as live powerlines are down...

        Border closures spark fear in southwest farmers as agriculture industry struggles

        Premium Content Border closures spark fear in southwest farmers as agriculture...

        News CONCERN is mounting over the agriculture industry as border closures shut-out...

        Western Downs set for a wet night as thunderstorm rolls in

        Premium Content Western Downs set for a wet night as thunderstorm rolls in

        News WARNING: A thunderstorm inching closer to Chinchilla and Dalby has the potential to...