A fire destroyed a building in Tanawha on Monday night. Photo: Patrick Woods
Crime

Crime scene declared after building destroyed in blaze

Eden Boyd
2nd Mar 2021 8:00 AM | Updated: 3:06 PM
Police are investigating a fire which collapsed the roof of a building in a Coast street late on Monday.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said crews rushed to Tanawha Tourist Dr and Mannikin Rd in Tanawha after they were called to scene about 11.05pm.

He said the firefighters reported a "derelict" building was fully-involved in flames and the roof had collapsed shortly after.

Crews worked to extinguish hot spots in the building as they continued to flare up, but were able to get the fire under control.

The spokesman said a fire investigator had been requested and was due to arrive on scene this morning.

A police spokeswoman said officers declared a crime scene at the building and continued to investigate the cause of the fire.

Paramedics were called to the blaze but no injuries were reported.

More to come.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

