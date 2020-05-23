Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A crime scene has been established following a large factory fire in Sydney’s inner west overnight.
A crime scene has been established following a large factory fire in Sydney’s inner west overnight.
Crime

Crime scene set up after factory blaze

23rd May 2020 6:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A crime scene has been established following a large factory fire at St Peters overnight.

Emergency services were called to a factory on May Street about 9.25pm after reports of a large fire.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze which has since been extinguished. The extent of structural damage is yet to be determined.

Fire crews at the St Peters factory last night. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
Fire crews at the St Peters factory last night. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

The premises and its surrounding businesses were closed at the time. No injuries have been reported; however, approximately 25 nearby residents were evacuated as a precaution.

Officers from Inner West Police Area Command attended to assist and established a crime scene.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Once the scene has been declared safe, specialist forensic officers and fire investigators will examine the scene.

As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to come forward.

Originally published as Crime scene after St Peters factory blaze

arson fire

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOLUNTEER WEEK: Making a difference in young people’s lives

        premium_icon VOLUNTEER WEEK: Making a difference in young people’s lives

        News Brianna Welsby has been providing a safe environment and listening ear to the of Chinchilla for the past decade.

        Mother and son face up to bad behaviour in court

        premium_icon Mother and son face up to bad behaviour in court

        News A ROMA mother and son have both faced court for some bad behaviour towards police.

        Driver fights for life after three die in fiery crash

        premium_icon Driver fights for life after three die in fiery crash

        News TRAGEDY: Details have emerged about what caused the fatal Chinchilla accident.

        $6M Outback Natural history museum taking shape

        premium_icon $6M Outback Natural history museum taking shape

        News THE WALLS are going up at the $6.615 million Eromanga Natural History Museum’s new...