Crime hits all time high in Chinchilla

CRIME SPIKE: Chinchilla Neighbourhood Watch will be holding a meeting at the RSL on Thursday, February 27, at 6.30pm, Pic: Supplied

CRIME SPIKE: Chinchilla Neighbourhood Watch will be holding a meeting at the RSL on Thursday, February 27, at 6.30pm, Pic: Supplied

COMMUNITY frustration continues to build as homes are broken into and cars are stolen on a regular basis.

Chinchilla Neighbourhood Watch will be holding a meeting at the RSL on Thursday, February 27, at 6.30pm, to address community concerns over the recent spike in crime.

Constable James Leahy said the Neighbourhood Watch meeting was prompted by a recent surge in property offences and stolen cars.

“We understand that people are angry, it’s a complete violation,” Constable James Leahy said.

“The meeting is open to everyone to come and bring an open mind - we are happy to listen to what the community has to say.”

The meeting will address safety concerns and provide tips on home security to deter criminals - such as the implementation of security screens, alarms, and cameras.

SKY HIGH: This graph from Queensland Police Statistics shows the crime spike in Chinchilla in 2019 for all criminal offences.

Police are struggling Constable James Leahy said, with community members leaving their property unlocked.

“We have been advocating a lock it or lose it approach… we need people to take responsibility for their hard-earnt items rather than leaving the welcome mat out,” Constable Leahy said.

“We are still seeing instances where people are leaving their keys inside their car with the aircon running - and their excuse is that they were ‘just ducking into the shops’.”

Constable Leahy said when homes or cars aren’t secured properly it can lead to a revolving door of criminal offences.

“It can lead to unlawful use of motor vehicle, identity theft, theft, fuel drive-offs, and dangerous driving,” he said.

“Residents should keep their doors locked even when they’re home - they could be at the opposite side of the house and not hear someone enter.”

Constable Leahy urges the community to report any suspicious behaviour to police.

“Generally everyone knows who lives in their street, if you notice someone strange snooping around report it straight away,” he said.

“Write down the time, date, place, and description of the person.”

If you have any information call Chinchilla Police on, 46729666, or PoliceLink on 131444.